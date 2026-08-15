Malachi Fields Looks Set to Start Preseason Opener
Malachi Fields looks set to start Saturday's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Patricia Traina reported that Fields was warming up with Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton as the Giants' starting receiver group, while Malik Nabers was not dressed. It's another good sign for the third-round pick, who has been making plays throughout camp. Fields hauled in a 40-plus-yard pass from Jaxson Dart earlier this month and caught red-zone touchdowns from Dart in practices on both Tuesday and Wednesday. New York traded up to take Fields 74th overall after he finished his lone season at Notre Dame with 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns. RotoBaller already noted last week that Fields was making a push for the No. 2 receiver role. A preseason start with Nabers sidelined doesn't settle that competition, but Fields keeps getting chances to show he belongs in the regular offensive rotation.
Source: Patricia Traina
Source: Patricia Traina