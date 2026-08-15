Tyrone Tracy Jr. Warming Up With Starters on Saturday
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is warming up with the starters at MetLife Stadium behind quarterback Jaxson Dart as the team prepares to play its preseason opener on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Cam Skattebo was seen working behind backup QB Jameis Winston. Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into a pre-game workout before the first preseason game, but it's a reminder that Tracy will still be involved alongside Skattebo in 2026 in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense. At RotoBaller, Skattebo is ranked as a No. 2 fantasy RB at No. 20 overall, with Tracy coming in way down at No. 44 in the rankings. The 26-year-old Tracy should not merely be an afterthought, especially with Skattebo coming off a gruesome ankle/leg injury in his rookie season. Depending on the workload split between Skattebo and Tracy, Tracy could have sneaky RB3/flex weekly value for fantasy football managers.
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard