Romeo Doubs Scores Three Touchdowns in Saturday's Practice
Romeo Doubs had a big day at Saturday's practice, catching three touchdowns, according to Doug Kyed. It continues a strong stretch for Doubs after he started camp a little slowly and then began making more plays once he settled into the offense. The Patriots currently list him with the first-team offense, and he is coming off a 2025 season in Green Bay in which he caught 55 passes for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns. Doubs also led the Packers with 12 receptions of 20-plus yards. New England brought him in to be a significant part of the passing game alongside A.J. Brown, and days like Saturday are a good sign that the transition is coming along. Practice touchdowns only mean so much in August, but three in one session is hard to ignore. Doubs is giving himself a chance to carry some real red-zone appeal into the regular season.
Source: Doug Kyed
Source: Doug Kyed