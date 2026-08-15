Ty Simpson Lives Up to the Hype in Preseason Debut
Ty Simpson completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 190 yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams shocked the world when they selected Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and while the keys to the offense still belong to Matthew Stafford for now, the rookie showed that he can play pro football at a high level. Throwing for two touchdowns is impressive, but we're even more encouraged by his stellar 84% completion rate in a game where neither Puka Nacua nor Davante Adams played. Dynasty managers should feel reassured that Simpson has high-end QB2 or low-end QB1 potential once Stafford's playing days are over. That may require some patience, but the upside is indisputable.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com