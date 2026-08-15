Audric Estime Injures Ankle on Saturday
Audric Estime (ankle) suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kellen Moore told Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Estime's final touch of the game was a loss of six yards on a reception with 8:40 left in the second quarter. Prior to exiting, the 22-year-old had five carries, 28 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. It was an impressive performance, and it might have been enough to vault Estime to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara. Assuming he's not sidelined for too long, he's likely on track to earn a roster spot, albeit as a depth piece with minimal fantasy value. Ty Chandler took over as the Saints' primary ball-carrier after Estime left the game.
Source: Mike Triplett
Source: Mike Triplett