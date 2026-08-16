Elijah Arroyo Plays With No. 2 Offense in Preseason Opener
Elijah Arroyo played in Seattle's preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday. He recorded one reception for 12 yards. Given that Seattle did not play its first-team offense, Arroyo's playing time suggests that the 2025 second-round pick is squarely behind AJ Barner at the top of the depth chart. Barner broke out in 2025 while Arroyo struggled through injuries. The team will likely employ two-tight end sets relatively often, which means Arroyo should see the field quite a bit. However, it is clear that the tight end of value for fantasy will be Barner. Arroyo is a talented player who could eventually emerge in this offense, but for now he is best left on waivers until he proves himself on the field.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN