Emmett Johnson Productive in Pro Debut, Emerging as Potential Stash Candidate
Emmett Johnson was productive during his preseason debut versus the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. He rushed the ball 12 times for 59 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 10 additional yards through the air in the loss. Johnson led all running backs in both carries and rushing yards during Saturday's game. Head coach Andy Reid noted after the game that Johnson ran the ball hard and aggressively during this game. The rookie back is currently listed as the RB3, but could make a push for the second-string role. His next chance to impress will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN