Keon Coleman Catches TD Pass, In Play for WR3 Role
Keon Coleman is attempting to earn himself a starting role during the preseason. The third-year wideout got off to a nice start during the first preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers. Coleman snagged three of his four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the victory. His score came on a nine-yard pass from Josh Allen in the first quarter. The 23-year-old is trying to beat out Joshua Palmer and rookie Skyler Bell for the WR3 role in Buffalo this upcoming season. It's a small sample size, but Coleman appears to be building chemistry with Allen. He probably won't be a focal point in the offense, but Coleman could be worth a stash for dynasty managers willing to take a chance on him.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN