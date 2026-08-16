A.J. Brown Has Been "Nearly Unstoppable" at Patriots Practice
A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in early May, and as he continues to acclimate to his new surroundings, he has gotten better and better throughout the summer, impressing team reporter Paul Perillo with the suddenness of his routes. During Saturday's practice, he separated quickly during goal-line work for what looked to be an easy score, and Perillo noted that he has "been nearly unstoppable running slants from various positions on the field." With free agent acquisition Romeo Doubs also coming on of late, expectations continue to rise for the Patriots' passing offense, but as the regular season edges closer, there's been little doubt about who Drake Maye's go-to receiver will be in 2026, and Brown is RotoBaller's WR9.
Source: Paul Perillo
Source: Paul Perillo