Matthew Hibner Turns Heads in Preseason Opener
Tyler Huntley and rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano alike, indicating Hibner's hard work during camp is making its way onto the field. Notably, Hibner caught a 29-yard pass from Huntley on the Ravens' second offensive play, setting the tone for first-time play caller Declan Doyle's new offense. The Ravens traded up during the draft to grab the SMU tight end in the fourth round even after extending veteran tight end Mark Andrews at the tail end of the 2025 season and signing blocking tight end Durham Smythe in March. Dynasty managers, particularly those in tight end premium leagues, should keep Hibner on their radar with eyes towards the latter half of the season when rookie production tends to surge.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN