Michael Trigg Peppered with Five Targets in NFL Preseason Debut
Michael Trigg caught four of his five targets for 30 yards during Saturday's preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. At 24 years old, Trigg is on the older side for a prospect, which might be why he went undrafted despite having 694 yards and six touchdowns at Baylor last season. Nevertheless, he's already turning heads in the NFL after a productive, high-volume showing in the Cowboys' preseason opener. There's no question that Jake Ferguson has the No. 1 tight end job all locked up in Dallas, but we wouldn't be shocked to see Trigg push for the No. 2 role ahead of Luke Schoonmaker, despite his undrafted status. If Trigg continues to play well, he could be in the mix for a fantasy-relevant workload in the event of an injury to Ferguson.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com