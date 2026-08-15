Ja'Kobi Lane Catches Touchdown Pass in Debut as Stock Continues to Rise
Ja'Kobi Lane caught all three of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lane made quite an impression in his pro debut, catching every pass thrown his way and adding six points with a trip to the end zone. The third-round pick out of USC continues to boost his stock with an impressive training camp and start to the preseason. He still has two more preseason games ahead of him, but as it stands, Lane could be a sneaky candidate for the No. 2 receiver role behind Zay Flowers in Baltimore. After all, Rashod Bateman has left a lot to be desired through his first five seasons, and Devontez Walker remains lower in the pecking order despite a solid training camp. Lane is an intriguing buy-low candidate in dynasty leagues, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him get drafted in deeper redraft leagues, too. We expect the Ravens to pass more in 2026, and Lane could be a key part of the offensive attack.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com