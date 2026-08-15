Dean Connors Shines as Receiver in Pro Debut
Dean Connors rushed for 22 yards on six carries during Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also caught all four of his targets for an additional 29 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Throughout his collegiate career at Rice and Houston, Connors' top trait was his ability to catch passes and produce as a receiver. Over his last three NCAA seasons, he had a whopping 139 catches, 1,142 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. He had at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of those three seasons, and he totaled 30 touchdowns during that span. While Connors may not be the most efficient runner, the undrafted free agent may be able to sneak onto the back end of the Rams' roster because of his pass-catching skills. Ronnie Rivers and Jarquez Hunter represent his biggest competition for the No. 3 running back role behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller