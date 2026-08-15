Jalen Milroe Rushes and Passes for 36 Yards in Week 1 of Preseason
Jalen Milroe completed five of his eight pass attempts for 36 passing yards during Saturday's preseason loss against the Dallas Cowboys. He didn't have a touchdown or interception, but he did take three sacks. On a more positive note, he showcased impressive mobility with 36 rushing yards on five rushing attempts. We saw the Seahawks pull Sam Darnold to the sideline to give Milroe some designed runs last year, and given how well he moved in Week 1 of the preseason, we could see more of the same in 2026. With that being said, Darnold is the quarterback of the immediate future for Seattle, so as long as he's healthy, Milroe's role is limited to the occasional change-of-pace play here and there. As a result, he's avoidable in all redraft leagues, and he has dropped to QB43 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com