Dallas Goedert a Late-Round Value in 2026 Drafts
Dallas Goedert was the fantasy TE3 in 2025, but even after an offseason of change left him in a potentially better spot heading into his ninth season, the veteran is regularly falling outside the top 12 of the position and sometimes going undrafted altogether in shallower leagues. The Eagles said goodbye to three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, and while they spent a first-round pick on slot receiver Makai Lemon (hamstring) as part of the plan to replace his production, the rookie has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for much of his first training camp. Goedert could be hard-pressed to repeat his career-high 11 touchdowns from a season ago, but he remains one of the team's most valuable red zone weapons, keeping his ceiling high, while a potentially increased target share would serve to raise his floor. At RotoBaller's TE13, he's one of the more underrated players going at the tail end of 2026 drafts and is particularly attractive in two-tight-end builds.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller