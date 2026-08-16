The Game is Slowing Down for Keandre Lambert-Smith
Keandre Lambert-Smith was one of the buzzier names throughout training camp and the preseason. While he's had a quieter second camp amid significant offensive changes in Los Angeles, he once more shined in the team's first game of the preseason, racking up 58 yards on a team-leading four catches in Thursday's win over the Texans. On Saturday, he spoke with the media about how things have changed in his second season. "Mentally, things the outside can't see. Me and my mind, slowing the game down, understanding the offense better," Lambert-Smith said. "It's a new offense for everybody, but being in the playbook, understanding it, understanding defense more. Just slowing everything down." With his separation standing out in film review, head coach Jim Harbaugh praised Lambert-Smith as the team's most productive receiver, and if the 24-year-old can carve out a role in what projects to be a high-powered offense, he could eventually work his way into the streaming conversation as fantasy options inevitably thin later in the season.
Source: Omar Navarro
Source: Omar Navarro