Drew Lock Efficient in Preseason Week 1
Drew Lock drew the start in Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He went 9/13 for 40 yards and an opening drive touchdown pass. Lock looked comfortable in an offense run by new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. While Lock is clearly the backup to Sam Darnold, the opening drive provided a nice look at what Fleury may bring to the table. He is a first-time play caller, and the biggest variable for the Seahawks' offensive success considering the departure of Klint Kubiak. If Lock can be this efficient and effective in an opening game script under Fleury, hopefully that will also translate to Darnold and the rest of the offense.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN