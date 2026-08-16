Lester Quinones Remains on Real Madrid's Radar
Lester Quinones has drawn renewed interest from Real Madrid, according to Marca, as relayed by Sportando, with the Spanish club still searching for one more backcourt piece after missing on Armoni Brooks and Lonnie Walker IV. The former Memphis guard was waived by Orlando last October and has yet to turn his scoring profile into a steady NBA role across 54 games with Golden State, Philadelphia, and New Orleans. His G-League resume is stronger, as he earned All-NBA G-League First Team honors while averaging 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists for Osceola before a brief China stint with Qingdao. A move to Spain would remove any lingering NBA fantasy stash appeal.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando