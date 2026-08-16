Dillon Brooks Looks to Expand Game
Dillon Brooks said at a Friday media session that he wants to sharpen his three-point shooting, passing, and finishing around the rim after signing a three-year, $73 million extension. The former second-round pick is coming off a career-best 20.2 points per game, but his supporting numbers stayed light at 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while his three-point rate dipped to 34.4 percent. That thin peripheral profile is the fantasy concern. If Brooks adds more playmaking under Jordan Ott, his value gets less scoring-dependent. If not, Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard could squeeze his usage and leave him as more of a points-and-threes option.
Source: Doug Haller
Source: Doug Haller