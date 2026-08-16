Brashard Smith Outshined in Preseason Opener
Brashard Smith drew the start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams, but in his battle to earn the primary backup role behind Kenneth Walker, the points in his favor end right about there. Smith carried the ball eight times for 21 yards and brought in both of his targets for an additional 12 yards, but he was outshined by rookie Emmett Johnson, who looked explosive in gaining 59 yards on his 12 carries. Johnson also added three catches for 10 yards and ran in a four-yard touchdown that was nullified by a holding penalty. As a rookie in 2025, Smith was unable to carve out a meaningful role in a backfield led by Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, finishing the year with 323 yards and one touchdown on 79 total opportunities. With a significantly higher talent level in the room for 2026, he could struggle to find regular work and is not likely to make any fantasy impact without a notable injury ahead of him.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN