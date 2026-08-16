Isaiah Williams Appears to be Jets' Primary Slot Option
Isaiah Williams "appears to have overtaken" rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. as the team's starting slot receiver. Williams has had a "stellar camp." Cooper's after-the-catch abilities are better suited for a game atmosphere than practice, which has allowed Williams to surpass him this summer. Rosenblatt adds that the Jets would like their first-round pick to make an impact, so Cooper will most likely continue to get chances to make noise behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in 2026. A former undrafted WR out of Illinois, Williams had 26 catches on 36 targets for 193 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 games (two starts) with New York last year. Williams will also play a role as a return man on special teams, but he could be doing enough in camp to steal valuable targets away from Cooper as the WR3 for the Jets. The 25-year-old's versatility is the best thing going for him. Despite his strong camp to this point, Williams is merely a name to monitor in most fantasy football leagues in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt