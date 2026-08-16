Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
Jacob deGrom (triceps) got favorable results from an MRI exam on a right-triceps injury that forced him from his last start on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, according to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. However, manager Skip Schumaker wasn't overly optimistic when asked about deGrom's chances to start on time against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. "I guess it's possible," Schumaker said. "I don't know how realistic it is, but I think it's always possible. We haven't ruled it out completely." After missing nearly all of 2023 and 2024 after having Tommy John surgery, deGrom hasn't needed a stint on the injured list since. He was an All-Star in 2025 and has posted a 3.95 ERA in 23 starts in 2026. The 15-year veteran felt better on Saturday, but he has yet to resume playing catch, which makes it more unlikely he will start on Wednesday. deGrom is still rostered in almost 100% of Yahoo leagues, but he'll be riskier as a fantasy starter whenever he toes the rubber again.
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa