Trea Turner Sitting on Sunday With Knee Injury
Trea Turner (knee) is out of the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota against the Twins, according to MLB.com. Turner fouled a ball off himself in Saturday's contest against the Twins and is dealing with a right-knee/ankle contusion. The good news is that he didn't require any X-rays following Saturday's game and appeared to be walking around fine in the clubhouse. The veteran shortstop expects to be fine and should be back in action for Monday's series opener at home against the division-rival Miami Marlins. Edmundo Sosa will start at the 6 on Sunday and will bat ninth against Twins right-hander Dean Kremer. Turner is currently slashing .247/.298/.398 with a .696 OPS, 17 home runs, 47 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 82 runs scored in 120 games played across 533 plate appearances in 2026 in his 12th year in the big leagues. The three-time All-Star still has decent pop, but he's not running nearly as much and has shown plenty of signs of offensive decline as he nears the back end of his career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com