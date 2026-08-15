Roman Anthony to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Roman Anthony (finger) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. It appears that Anthony is finally making progress with his finger injury that has kept him sidelined since early May. He has been rehabbing a partially torn tendon in his finger, but appears ready for game action. Given he hasn't played in months, Anthony will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment. He should return by the end of the month, but will likely require at least a week of rehab games. Fantasy managers should check back for an update on his status over the next week.
Source: Sean McAdam
Source: Sean McAdam