Cody Bellinger Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) is scheduled to play in minor-league rehab games on Tuesday and Thursday, likely with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he could be activated from the 10-day injured list by next weekend, according to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports. The Yankees are desperate for more offense, so Bellinger will be a welcome addition to the lineup with both Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) still on the shelf. Although the 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger hasn't been nearly as good as he was in his first year in the Bronx in 2025, Bellinger still can be a difference-maker for fantasy managers down the stretch with his bat, which is why he's still rostered in 95% of Yahoo leagues. When he returns from the IL, Bellinger will be coming back to a .259/.350/.420 slash line with a .770 OPS, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored in his 102 games and 434 plate appearances. The three-time All-Star belted 29 homers and drove in 98 runs in 152 regular-season games last year with New York.
Source: Newsday Sports - Erik Boland
Source: Newsday Sports - Erik Boland