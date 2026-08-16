Garrett Nussmeier Handles QB1 Duties In First Preseason Game
Garrett Nussmeier completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 98 yards in the 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener on Saturday. Nussmeier averaged 5.2 yards per completion and took two sacks in the contest. With superstar Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs starters sitting out for the first preseason game, Nussmeier and the other Kansas City rookies had the opportunity to take the reins. Nussmeier was selected 249th overall in the seventh round and appears to be the QB behind Mahomes in the pecking order. Nussmeier may get the opportunity to start again next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Mahomes remains sidelined, but he should not be viewed as a player to draft for the 2026 season.
Source: Yahoo Sports - Twitter
Source: Yahoo Sports - Twitter