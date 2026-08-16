Tank Dell Not Practicing Sunday
Tank Dell (knee) was not practicing Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Wilson did not report a new setback or give a reason for the absence. Dell is still being eased back after missing the entire 2025 season because of the serious left knee injury he suffered in December 2024. His workload has picked up recently. Dell returned to padded practice on August 5 and got his first 11-on-11 reps five days later, even catching a pass during team work. He was back out there Saturday as well, though only for a few routes in team drills and was not targeted. Houston has been cautious throughout the process, with head coach DeMeco Ryans repeatedly saying the team will let Dell progress at his own pace. Sunday's absence is worth noting, especially this deep into his comeback, but there is nothing in Wilson's report suggesting Dell suffered another injury. His practice participation remains something fantasy managers will have to watch closely.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson