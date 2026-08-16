Jonathan Taylor Still Looks Worth the First-Round Cost
Jonathan Taylor is coming off a season that would be hard for almost anyone to repeat, but there still isn't much reason to get cute with him in the first round. Taylor led the NFL with 323 carries, turning them into 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns, then added 46 catches for 378 yards and two more scores. The 20 total touchdowns are the obvious number to expect some regression from. The workload is another story. Indianapolis still has Taylor clearly atop the depth chart, with DJ Giddens and Seth McGowan behind him, and the Colts just gave the 27-year-old another contract extension. Taylor also scored during red-zone work against New England this week. Daniel Jones is back as the QB1 and has looked healthy in camp, which should help keep the offense functional around him. RotoBaller has Taylor seventh overall in half-PPR and RB4 in their rankings. There are younger backs near the top of drafts, but Taylor is still catching passes, getting the goal-line work and handling as much volume as anyone. He remains worth paying up for.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller