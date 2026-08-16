Josh Downs Should be Fine
Josh Downs (back) briefly left training camp practice on Saturday after taking a hard fall on a leaping catch, but he later returned and should be fine, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. The Colts rested their starters in Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots, including Downs, and it remains to be seen if he'll suit up for the second preseason contest on Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old has been standing out this summer as one of quarterback Daniel Jones' primary targets in the passing game with Alec Pierce still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh. The former third-rounder in 2023 from North Carolina took a step back in 2025 with a 58-566-4 line in 16 games after going for a career-high 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2024. Even if Pierce is healthy this year, Downs has an excellent opportunity to increase his target share, making him an interesting WR3/flex target in fantasy football drafts.
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen