Carter Bradley Solid in Preseason Opener
Carter Bradley got the most run in a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener on Saturday. He finished with 105 yards, 10 completions on 17 attempts, and a touchdown to tight end Hunter Long on a goal-line defensive breakdown. The son of Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley had an up-and-down game, leading the team to three separate scoring drives, but he was also sacked three times and threw a pick in the second quarter. Bradley is currently listed as third on the depth chart and competing for the backup role behind Trevor Lawrence. This performance doesn't move the needle much, but it is at least a positive sign he got plenty of opportunity to make plays in the passing game. It's hard to imagine Bradley beating out experienced veteran Nick Mullens for the backup role, which would be the only way the 2024 undrafted free agent becomes worthy of a roster spot in dynasty leagues. For now, he is a player to keep an eye on and nothing more.
Source: Carter Bradley RotoBaller
Source: Carter Bradley RotoBaller