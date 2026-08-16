J'Mari Taylor Heavily Featured Against Saints
J'Mari Taylor was a main contributor in a 24-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener on Saturday. He finished with 22 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, which ended up as the game-winning score for the Jaguars. He also ran in a two-point conversion. Taylor has lots of competition in the running back room, so it's doubtful he is worth consideration in redraft anytime soon, but this promising performance should draw the eyes of dynasty managers. Veteran DeeJay Dallas was also involved in the rushing attack but had a much less efficient 2.6 yards per carry on 10 carries. The clear top three running backs of Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen Jr. surely will make the roster, but as of now, it seems Taylor is the favorite if Liam Coen decides to keep four backs on the roster. He is worth taxi consideration in dynasty leagues for now.
Source: J'Mari Taylor
Source: J'Mari Taylor