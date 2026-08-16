Colbie Young Keeps Making Big Plays at Bengals Camp
Colbie Young continues to make noise in training camp. Dan Hoard noted Sunday that the rookie seems to come down with at least one catch of 20-plus yards in every practice, and wide receivers coach Troy Walters pointed to Young's size, strength, speed and hands as the reason. More importantly, Walters said Cincinnati's quarterbacks are starting to trust him enough to give him chances downfield. Young, a fourth-round pick out of Georgia, showed some of that in Thursday's preseason opener with two catches for 28 yards, including a 20-yard grab on third-and-16. He has even mixed in for a rep with Joe Burrow, though Andrei Iosivas still has a major experience edge in the No. 3 receiver battle. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins aren't going anywhere at the top of the depth chart, but Young keeps giving the Bengals reasons to get him on the field. He's turning into one of the more interesting rookie receivers to watch in Cincinnati.
Source: Dan Hoard
Source: Dan Hoard