Jeremy McNichols to Miss a Few Weeks With Quad Injury
Jeremy McNichols (quad) will miss a few weeks, according to Ben Standig. Head coach Dan Quinn provided the timeline Sunday after McNichols had already missed Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. The 30-year-old appeared in all 17 games for Washington last season, finishing with 44 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown while catching 25 passes for another 196 yards. McNichols is currently listed alongside rookie Kaytron Allen on the third line of the Commanders' unofficial depth chart, behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. His absence leaves more camp and preseason work available for Allen and undrafted rookie Robert Henry Jr. Both got chances against Miami, with Henry breaking a 22-yard touchdown run and Allen scoring from four yards out. McNichols was already fighting for a depth role in a crowded backfield, so missing multiple weeks at this stage of camp could make that battle tougher for him when he returns.
Source: Ben Standig
Source: Ben Standig