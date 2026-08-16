Jaylin Noel Dealing with Hamstring and Pinkie Injuries
Jaylin Noel (hamstring, pinkie) is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks as he recovers from hamstring and pinkie injuries, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. We knew about the finger issue in late July, but the hamstring issue appears to be an additional ailment that previously went unreported. Noel remains on track to be healthy in time for Week 1 of the regular season, but we don't expect to see him on the field for either of the Texans' next two preseason games. Nevertheless, he projects as the Texans' No. 4 receiver behind Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Jayden Higgins. Noel should surpass last season's finish as the WR91 in PPR leagues, but we still don't expect him to have weekly fantasy relevance given the Texans' top-heavy receiver room.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson