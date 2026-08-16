Bub Means Leads Saints in Receiving in Preseason Opener
Bub Means turned in a strong showing in Saturday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching four passes for a game-high 77 yards. Means came close to scoring in the second quarter when Zach Wilson found him down the field and he was stopped at the 1-yard line. Rookie tight end Oscar Delp scored on the next play. Means also hauled in a 37-yard pass later in the quarter, giving him two of New Orleans' biggest gains of the night. The performance was especially encouraging after Means missed all of the 2025 regular season because of ankle injuries. He is currently listed fourth on one receiver line of the Saints' unofficial depth chart, behind Chris Olave, Barion Brown and Trey Palmer, so there is still plenty of work to do. Still, 77 yards in his first preseason action of 2026 gives Means something to build on as he fights for a spot in the receiver rotation.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller