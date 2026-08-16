Kaden Davis Busy in Bears Debut, Draws Team-High Targets
Kaden Davis made a strong first impression in Saturday's 34-10 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns. Davis started with most of Chicago's regulars sitting and caught four passes for 88 yards on six targets, tying Maurice Alexander for the team lead in targets. All four of his catches came in the first half, including a 41-yard connection with Tyson Bagent and a pair of 21-yard grabs on the drive that set up Cairo Santos' field goal before halftime. The performance wasn't completely out of nowhere. Davis and Bagent have connected several times during training camp, including on a 70-plus-yard touchdown at Thursday's practice. Chicago signed Davis in June after he spent the spring with the UFL's Houston Gamblers, and he's still fighting for a roster spot in a crowded receiver room. Saturday gave him a real chance to stand out, and 88 yards on six looks certainly helped his case.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller