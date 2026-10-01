Puka Nacua Listed As Limited on Thursday, Says He Practiced In Full

Oct 1, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is expected to play Thursday night against Cleveland despite a broken wrist, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Ramsey suffered the injury on Pittsburgh's first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati but stayed in the game and finished with eight tackles. He was limited throughout the short practice week and officially carries a questionable designation. Ramsey said earlier this week that his availability would depend on whether he could protect the wrist while still playing at the level he expects. The Steelers haven't officially declared him active yet, but the expectation is that Ramsey will be on the field against the Browns.