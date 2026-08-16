Ahmani Marshall, Raheim Sanders Competing for No. 3 RB Spot
Ahmani Marshall and Raheim Sanders are competing for the No. 3 role, head coach Todd Monken told Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. Marshall is an Appalachian State product who spent his rookie season in 2025 on the Browns' practice squad. He didn't get an offensive touch last year, but the Browns are encouraged by his development. Even though he rushed for just four yards on six carries during the Browns' preseason loss on Saturday, he contributed as a receiver with four targets, three catches, and 19 receiving yards. Sanders was also a rookie last year, but he got more game reps with 27 carries, three catches, 113 scrimmage yards, and a touchdown. The 24-year-old South Carolina product had two carries for nine yards in the preseason opener, and he also caught two passes for an additional seven receiving yards. Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson are the clear top two running backs in Cleveland, and it doesn't sound like the Browns want to carry more than three players at the position, so the position battle between Marshall and Sanders will be quite important. Presumably, both backs will have more opportunities to win the roster battle throughout the next two weeks of the preseason.
Source: Scott Petrak
Source: Scott Petrak