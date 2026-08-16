Manuel Pena Has Power Numbers to Warrant Stash Look
Manuel Pena has hit with power all this season with 31 combined homers between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. He has combined for 91 RBI while hitting .294. Since being recalled to Reno on June 16, Pena has hit five homers with 27 RBI for the Aces with a .269 batting average. The 22-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 29 prospect for the Diamondbacks and has 55-grade power with just a 40-grade hit tool. So the power numbers look legit while the overall hitting (and batting average) could leave something to be desired. Pena has a lot of position flexibility with the ability to play multiple infield positions as well as the outfield. So he could be useful if Arizona wants to give him a big-league opportunity the rest of the way. In deep leagues he could be worth a stash look for the potential power output.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball