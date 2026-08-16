Justin Wrobleski Placed on Injured List with Forearm Issue
Justin Wrobleski (forearm) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Sunday. Wrobleski has struggled over his last three starts, so the forearm issue could be partially to blame for his lack of success lately. The Dodgers haven't revealed a timetable on the southpaw yet, so fantasy managers will need to stay tuned for more updates. The 25-year-old owns a 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 100/28 K/BB ratio across 126.1 innings of work this season. In a corresponding move, Kyle Hurt was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take the spot on the active roster.
Source: David Vassegh
Source: David Vassegh