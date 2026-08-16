Hunter Goodman Out Against Giants
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) will not start in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival San Francisco Giants after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with inflammation in his left shoulder, per MLB.com. Brett Sullivan is doing the catching for right-hander Gabriel Hughes and will bat eighth against Giants right-hander Blade Tidwell. Goodman, who has become one of the best slugging backstops in all of baseball in the last two years, should be considered day-to-day for now. His next chance to play will be in Monday's series opener at Coors Field against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star leads all catchers in the majors this year with a career-high 34 home runs, just one season after clubbing 31 long balls and driving in 91 runs in 144 games played in his first full season in the majors. Goodman has added 69 RBI, 69 runs scored, and a career-best five steals in 111 games so far in 2026. Check back on Monday to see if he's back in action against the Dodgers. He's gone 9-for-36 (.250) with three homers, a triple, nine RBI, and five runs scored in 10 games so far in August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com