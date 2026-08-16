Maikel Garcia Could Rejoin the Royals on Monday
Maikel Garcia (hand) didn't play in a minor-league rehab game on Sunday, but if he's feeling good, there's a chance he could come off the 10-day injured list to rejoin the big-league club on Monday before their series opener at home against the Athletics. Garcia has gone 3-for-16 at the plate on his rehab assignment after joining Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, and the 26-year-old could be on the verge of rejoining the Royals for the first time since being put on the 10-day injured list with a muscle strain in his left hand back on June 23. When he's activated, Garcia should take over as the team's starting third baseman, which will push Nick Loftin back to a utility role off the bench. Garcia has just three home runs, 30 RBI, and five stolen bases in 2026 in his fourth full season in the majors, but he did have 16 homers, 74 RBI, and 23 steals in 160 games as a first-time All-Star in 2025, and he had 83 stolen bases from 2023-25. With eligibility in Yahoo leagues at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield, Garcia should at least be a versatile speed threat for fantasy managers the rest of the way. He's currently rostered in 76% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Sporting Tribune - Jack Janes
Source: Sporting Tribune - Jack Janes