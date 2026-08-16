Dansby Swanson to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dansby Swanson (oblique) will go on the 10-day injured list with a left-oblique injury, according to Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network. The severity of his oblique injury is not yet determined, and Swanson will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. The 32-year-old shortstop had to be pulled from Sunday's loss to the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals early after swinging at the first pitch he saw on the day. Even if Swanson's oblique injury isn't severe, fantasy managers should expect him to miss more than 10 days and possibly up to a month or more. With Swanson going on the shelf, expect the Cubs to move second baseman Nico Hoerner over to the 6, with Pedro Ramirez and James Triantos as options to see playing time at the keystone in Chicago. Swanson is two homers and three steals away from his second straight 20-20 campaign, but he also came into Sunday's series finale with a career-low .216 average (87-for-403) and a .704 OPS in 118 games played. For his power/speed abilities at a premier position, Swanson should be stashed in most fantasy leagues while he recovers.
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor