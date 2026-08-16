Haywood Highsmith Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Haywood Highsmith could eventually draw a look from the Miami Heat, though the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman framed any reunion as a backburner scenario. Highsmith spent parts of four seasons in Miami before being traded to Brooklyn last summer, waived by the Nets in February and later signed by Phoenix. A right knee meniscus tear limited him to seven games with the Suns, where he averaged 5.4 points in 13.0 minutes before being waived this month. Winderman noted Miami's bigger need is frontcourt size, preferably someone who can also play center, not another 6-foot-5 combo forward. Gabe Vincent is a similar long-shot reunion name, but neither carries meaningful fantasy value right now.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman