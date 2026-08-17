Drake Maye Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Drake Maye threw to a group of receivers consisting of Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, and the recently retired Ja'Lynn Polk. Just two short years later, his receiver room has transformed into one of the strongest in the league, and in the team's first practice since a preseason opening tie with the Colts, his pass-catchers were putting on a show. In a Saturday session working primarily out of the low red zone, Maye went 10-of-16, while receivers A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams combined for seven touchdown grabs. Tight end Hunter Henry added two of his own, while Kayshon Boutte continued to make highlight plays, as he has throughout training camp. Maye was the MVP runner-up and the fantasy QB2 in 2025, and in an offense that by most accounts has gotten significantly better in its second season under Josh McDaniels, he's now being drafted as a top-three quarterback and could realistically push for an overall QB1 finish.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan