Jayden Higgins Looking to Build Off Strong Finish to 2025 Season
Jayden Higgins is poised for a strong second season in 2026. Higgins hauled in 41 of 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games last season, finishing as the WR46 in half-PPR formats. The 34th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft started slowly, totaling just 159 yards in the first eight games, but finished strong, averaging over 40 receiving yards per game and scoring four touchdowns in nine games. Amid quarterback C.J. Stroud's struggles toward the end of the season, Higgins was fantasy-relevant as the WR2 in this offense. While Nico Collins remains the lead receiver in this offense, Higgins should continue to be a factor and could have a big year if Stroud returns to the level of play he showed during his rookie season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller