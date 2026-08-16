Romeo Doubs Ascending at Patriots Practice
Romeo Doubs has risen during training camp and delivered a stellar practice on Saturday. Doubs caught three touchdown passes in Saturday's practice and has had his best practices over the past week. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Doubs is "trending in the right direction. I think he found where Rome can really help us -- be big, fast and aggressive." The former Green Bay Packers wideout had 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns last season, playing as a primary X receiver under Matt LaFleur. Now in New England, Doubs is expected to move around much more and, hopefully, be a key outside playmaker alongside former Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. Ranked WR54 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Doubs looks like a potential steal at his current value in a new situation.
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN