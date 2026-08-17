Jalen Nailor "Will Thrive" in Kubiak's System
Jalen Nailor signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and former All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. believes a 1,000-yard season is well within his realm of possibilities. In speaking with NFL Insider James Palmer, Smith indicated that Nailor would not leave the field in Klint Kubiak's offense and will be the team's clear-cut number one receiver. With All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in and out of the lineup, Tre Tucker led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards in 2025, but Smith points to his limited vertical route tree as an area where Nailor can step in and add significant improvement. Both Smith and Palmer were in agreement that the free agent addition can thrive in Kubiak's system, and with Nailor being drafted as the WR61, he is the exact type of upside swing that drafters should be targeting in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: James Palmer
Source: James Palmer