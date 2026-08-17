TreVeyon Henderson Deployed in Rotational Role in the Red Zone
TreVeyon Henderson was the second back to see work with the first-team offense, rotating in behind veteran Rhamondre Stevenson. Neither back played in Thursday's preseason opener, but they both took carries in Saturday's red zone sessions, working behind fullback Reggie Gilliam, who was signed in free agency and should help a Patriots' rushing attack that too frequently came up short in critical situations in 2025. As a rookie, Henderson led the team in red zone opportunities, and he found some success as both a runner and receiver. However, with few signs throughout training camp that he's set for an expanded role in year two, another split with Stevenson is likely in 2026. With a current ADP of RB24, drafters are betting on upside and an eventual backfield takeover, but even in what projects to be a high-powered offense, there could again be early-season frustrations.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan