Miles Bridges Likely to Wait on Extension
Miles Bridges is expected to wait before signing an extension, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective. Windhorst said Phoenix not only intends to pay Bridges but also plans to give him a sizable role after acquiring him from Charlotte this offseason. The 28-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 threes with the Hornets last season, but his fantasy ceiling is trickier in Phoenix. Devin Booker and Jalen Green should handle plenty of creation, while Dillon Brooks adds another established wing to the rotation. Bridges should still start and carry contract-year scoring appeal, but a third-option role would cap the focal-point value he had in Charlotte.
Source: PHNX Suns
Source: PHNX Suns